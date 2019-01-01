 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Headband All-in-One Disposable

Headband All-in-One Disposable

by Flav

About this product

Sativa-dominant cultivated from OG Kush and Sour Diesel. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: Lemon citrus with some diesel and earthy notes provide an invigorating and smooth tasting experience. The Effects: A blissful and elevating cerebral buzz will surround your head like soft, elasticized terrycloth. Need something for daytime use? No sweat, Headband has you covered. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Ready to use – No charging required • Simple buttonless operation • Glycol and solvent free • Disposable and recyclable Do Yourself a Flavor!

About this strain

Headband

Headband
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid

About this brand

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.