Headband All-in-One Disposable
by FlavWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Sativa-dominant cultivated from OG Kush and Sour Diesel. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: Lemon citrus with some diesel and earthy notes provide an invigorating and smooth tasting experience. The Effects: A blissful and elevating cerebral buzz will surround your head like soft, elasticized terrycloth. Need something for daytime use? No sweat, Headband has you covered. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Ready to use – No charging required • Simple buttonless operation • Glycol and solvent free • Disposable and recyclable Do Yourself a Flavor!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Headband
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.