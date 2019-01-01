About this product
From an authentic Mexican recipe, this beloved beverage infused with premium CBD is the delightful agua fresca you remember. Pour yourself an ice-cold glass of cinnamon and vanilla refreshment with the beneficial attributes of hemp-derived cannabidiol. ¡Flav Horchata es muy delicioso! 10mg or 30mg CBD per packet (100mg/300mg total) for easy, controllable dosing. • Child resistant packaging • Good source of vitamin C • Gluten-free
