Horchata - CBD

by Flav

Flav Edibles Beverages Horchata - CBD

About this product

From an authentic Mexican recipe, this beloved beverage infused with premium CBD is the delightful agua fresca you remember. Pour yourself an ice-cold glass of cinnamon and vanilla refreshment with the beneficial attributes of hemp-derived cannabidiol. ¡Flav Horchata es muy delicioso! 10mg or 30mg CBD per packet (100mg/300mg total) for easy, controllable dosing. • Child resistant packaging • Good source of vitamin C • Gluten-free

About this brand

Flav Logo
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.