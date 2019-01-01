About this product
Sativa-dominant Hybrid, a cross between Northern Lights #5, Shiva Skunk, and a Haze Hybrid. Providing a pine flavor with earthy and woody undertones, this is an excellent strain for cerebral elevation and creativity with its uplifting and energetic high. Suitable for daytime, medicinal users have found Jack Herer to be effective in treating asthma and lung issues, along with stress management, moderate pain relief, cramps, and anxiety. Flav premium flower is cultivated by master growers in state-of-the-art cannabis gardens and nurtured to its maximum genetic potential.
About this strain
Jack Herer
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.