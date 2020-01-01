 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Jack Passion Bottle Rocket 1.2g

by Flav

Flav Cannabis Pre-rolls Jack Passion Bottle Rocket 1.2g

About this product

Sativa-dominant cultivated from Passion and Jack Herer genetics. Flavor Profile: A unique mix of mild earthiness and pine with some tangy citrus notes. The Effects: Clear-headed cerebral elevation with feelings of happiness and euphoria, this strain will inspire passion. • Distillate dipped and kief-coated • Top shelf flower – all bud, no trim

About this brand

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.