Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Ultra-refined organic cannabidiol hemp oil with the delicious taste of Lemon provides the absolute best CBD vaping experience. Delivering fast and effective results with non-psychoactive, gluten-free oil, infused with the highest grade terpenes. Available in 13 natural flavors. • Lab tested broad spectrum CBD oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless ceramic heating element • Universal 510 thread
Be the first to review this product.