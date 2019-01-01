Lemon Haze All-in-One Disposable
by FlavWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Sativa-dominant crossbred from Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze strains. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: If a lemon truck collided with a lemonade stand next to a lemon grove, you’d get a hint of what’s to come when inhaling this strain. Sweet, tart lemony goodness. The Effects: A nice daytime option, this strain induces a happy, uplifting buzz that will quickly result in perma-smile. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Ready to use – No charging required • Simple buttonless operation • Glycol and solvent free • Disposable and recyclable Do Yourself a Flavor!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Lemon Haze
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.