Lemon Tree Diamond Sauce

by Flav

About this product

Potent and balanced Hybrid strain crossbred from Sour Diesel and Lemon Skunk. Enjoy notes of citrus with lemon and diesel aromas while experiencing relaxing body effects and a mildly euphoric, clear-headed buzz. Flav THCa Diamond Sauce is a refined ultra-premium and terpene rich extract. Derived from our amazingly pungent top shelf strains and carefully designed for a soothing and satisfying experience.

About this brand

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.