masd2324ds
on April 17th, 2019
Pop the top!!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Potent and balanced Hybrid strain crossbred from Sour Diesel and Lemon Skunk. Enjoy notes of citrus with lemon and diesel aromas while experiencing relaxing body effects and a mildly euphoric, clear-headed buzz. Flav THCa Diamond Sauce is a refined ultra-premium and terpene rich extract. Derived from our amazingly pungent top shelf strains and carefully designed for a soothing and satisfying experience.
on April 17th, 2019
Pop the top!!!