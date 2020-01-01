Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Sativa-dominant crossbred from Lemon Skunk X and Sour Diesel. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: Pucker up for sour citrus with some earthy, diesel flavors and aroma. The Effects: With balanced yet potent mind and body effects this zesty lemon strain will be your main squeeze. • Reverse air flow mechanism • Advanced Live Resin extraction process • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless ceramic heating element • Universal 510 thread
Lemon Tree is a hybrid cross of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. The flavor profile is lemon all the way with a welcoming intensity the second you open the bag. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for a balanced high from a new lemon cultivar.