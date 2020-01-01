 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Lemon Tree Live Resin Cartridge - Blue Label

Lemon Tree Live Resin Cartridge - Blue Label

by Flav

Sativa-dominant crossbred from Lemon Skunk X and Sour Diesel. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: Pucker up for sour citrus with some earthy, diesel flavors and aroma. The Effects: With balanced yet potent mind and body effects this zesty lemon strain will be your main squeeze. • Reverse air flow mechanism • Advanced Live Resin extraction process • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless ceramic heating element • Universal 510 thread

About this strain

Lemon Tree

Lemon Tree
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemon Tree is a hybrid cross of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. The flavor profile is lemon all the way with a welcoming intensity the second you open the bag. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for a balanced high from a new lemon cultivar.

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.