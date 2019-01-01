About this product
Hybrid crossbred from Lemon Skunk X and Sour Diesel. THC range of 19-21% Flavor Profile: Pucker up for sour citrus with some earthy, diesel flavors and aroma. The Effects: With balanced yet potent mind and body effects this zesty lemon strain will be your main squeeze. • Premium rolled cone (1g) • Top shelf indoor flower • All bud, no trim
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.