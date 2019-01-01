 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Oil Slick Pre-Roll

by Flav

Indica-dominant Hybrid bred from Royal Kush and Triple X. THC range of 18-20%. Flavor Profile: Like an old pickup truck hauling fresh pinewood, Oil Slick provides a unique mix of fuel, pine, and some earthy notes. The Effects: This strain may be slick but expect to get some traction for relaxation, stress relief, and overall euphoria. • Premium rolled cone (1g) • Top shelf light dep flower • All bud, no trim

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.