Sativa-dominant with lineage from Jack Herer and unknown strains. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: Crisp, vibrant pear at your fingertips. With its fruity sweetness and smooth, subtle citrus notes one isn’t enough- so grab a pear. The Effects: A clear-headed, euphoric, and long-lasting cerebral buzz for good vibes day or night. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless ceramic heating element • Glycol and solvent free • Universal 510 thread Do Yourself a Flavor!
