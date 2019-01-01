 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Planet X

Planet X

by Flav

Write a review
Flav Cannabis Flower Planet X

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Indica-dominant Hybrid (80/20) believed to be cultivated from Afghani Kush, Death Bubba, and unknown genetics. An earthy, skunky aroma with pine undertones accompany feelings of euphoria with full body relaxation, well-suited for nighttime use. Medicinal patients have reported this strain to be a potent remedy for sleep disorders, along with relief from pain, nausea, and stress. Flav premium flower is cultivated by master growers in state-of-the-art cannabis gardens and nurtured to its maximum genetic potential.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Flav Logo
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.