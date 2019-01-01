Raspberry Kush All-in-One Disposable
About this product
Indica-dominant cultivated from Raspberry Cough and Cheese Kush strains. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: Like a basket of freshly picked raspberries, this kush strain is bursting with sweet and tart flavors. The Effects: Relaxing indica effects such as strong body high, mood-lifting euphoria, and increased creativity will have you feeling like Raspberry Kush is your nighttime jam. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Ready to use – No charging required • Simple buttonless operation • Glycol and solvent free • Disposable and recyclable Do Yourself a Flavor!
About this strain
Raspberry Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Raspberry Kush is a great-tasting indica strain whose raspberries and cream aroma will keep you coming back for more. This strain may leave newer consumers feeling pretty lazy, but many find this Kush to be a creative flower, making it great for music, art, and talking with friends.