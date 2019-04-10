EmilyCooper
on April 10th, 2019
Since using it I have enjoyed reduced stress, pain, and joint inflammation as a construction worker. No side effects! I love the citrus flavor as well.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Sativa-dominant cultivated from Sour Diesel and NYC Diesel. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: Citrus with earthy undertones, your palate will be awash in waves of flavor. The Effects: A uniquely euphoric and energetic experience with the beneficial attributes of Sour Tsunami's high CBD content. • Rebelution signature line • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless ceramic heating element • Glycol and solvent free • Universal 510 thread
Sour Tsunami is a strain that became famous for being one of the first to be specifically bred for high CBD rather than THC content. The result is a strain that’s effective at treating pain and inflammation without producing a significant “high” that is linked to high THC. Lawrence Ringo of the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective bred this strain over four years of hard work by crossing Sour Diesel plants with NYC Diesel. This sativa-dominant hybrid flowers within 9 weeks, producing dense, dark green buds with dark green and purple-tinged leaves. The buds have a familiar musky diesel smell with sweet undertones.