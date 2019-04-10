 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Rebelution Sour Tsunami Cartridge

Rebelution Sour Tsunami Cartridge

by Flav

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Flav Concentrates Cartridges Rebelution Sour Tsunami Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sativa-dominant cultivated from Sour Diesel and NYC Diesel. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: Citrus with earthy undertones, your palate will be awash in waves of flavor. The Effects: A uniquely euphoric and energetic experience with the beneficial attributes of Sour Tsunami's high CBD content. • Rebelution signature line • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless ceramic heating element • Glycol and solvent free • Universal 510 thread

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

EmilyCooper

Since using it I have enjoyed reduced stress, pain, and joint inflammation as a construction worker. No side effects! I love the citrus flavor as well.

About this strain

Sour Tsunami

Sour Tsunami
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Sour Tsunami is a strain that became famous for being one of the first to be specifically bred for high CBD rather than THC content. The result is a strain that’s effective at treating pain and inflammation without producing a significant “high” that is linked to high THC. Lawrence Ringo of the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective bred this strain over four years of hard work by crossing Sour Diesel plants with NYC Diesel. This sativa-dominant hybrid flowers within 9 weeks, producing dense, dark green buds with dark green and purple-tinged leaves. The buds have a familiar musky diesel smell with sweet undertones.

About this brand

Flav Logo
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.