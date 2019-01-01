Sky Walker PAX Cartridge 0.5g
by Flav
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create the premium oils that power our extensive line of vape products. With the quality and consistency you’ve come to expect from Flav, you’ll experience the utmost in flavor, purity, and potency at each and every use. -- Please note that Pax Era Pods are only compatible with the Pax Era device.
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.