About this product
Indica-dominant derived from Blueberry and Mazar strains. Up to 90% THC. Flavor Profile: Upon inhale you’ll taste an earthy flavor, reminiscent of your home planet, with subtle diesel, blueberry, and lemon undertones. The Effects: This mellow, body and mind calming strain will have you exploring a galaxy far, far away without leaving your couch. Relaxed you will feel. • Magnetic cartridge refill for Flav Pod • Innovative and elegant design • Featuring Private Reserve Black Label oil • Compact and discreet • Glycol and solvent free
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.