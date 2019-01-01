Sour Diesel All-in-One Disposable - Black Label
by FlavWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Sativa-dominant Hybrid believed to be cultivated from Chemdawg 91 and Super Skunk. Up to 90% THC. Flavor Profile: Sour D’s classic and uniquely pungent flavors of diesel, lingering earthiness, and very subtle citrus notes provide a memorable experience. The Effects: With an uplifting, energized mind and body buzz, this strain is a great daytime option that will have you ready to get at it. Fill’er up! • Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency • Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology • Ready to use – No charging required • Simple buttonless operation • Durable glass cartridge construction • Wickless ceramic heating element Do Yourself a Flavor!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.