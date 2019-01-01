 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Sour Diesel Cartridge

by Flav

Flav Concentrates Cartridges Sour Diesel Cartridge
About this product

Sativa-dominant Hybrid believed to be cultivated from Chemdawg 91 and Super Skunk. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: Sour D’s classic and uniquely pungent flavors of diesel, lingering earthiness, and very subtle citrus notes provide a memorable experience. The Effects: With an uplifting, energized mind and body buzz, this strain is a great daytime option that will have you ready to get at it. Fill’er up! • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless ceramic heating element • Glycol and solvent free • Universal 510 thread Do Yourself a Flavor!

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.