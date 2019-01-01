 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Strawberry Banana

by Flav

Strawberry Banana

About this product

Banana Kush x Bubble Gum have come together to make the sweet and lovely Strawberry Banana strain. The master growers of Flav are pleased to present their Strawberry Banana flowers- whose every toke will leave you giggly and upbeat. These ladies were cultivated in their ideal environment and provided the light, water, and nutrients tailored to Strawberry Banana’s needs. Once Strawberry Banana has reached its genetic potential the Flav team carefully harvests then cures them to perfection. The result is flowers with a sweet and alluring aroma that give you a hint of the flavor profile to come.

About this brand

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.