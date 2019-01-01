Strawberry Cough All-in-One Disposable - Black Label
by Flav
Sativa-dominant bred from Strawberry Fields and Haze. Up to 90% THC. Flavor Profile: This is no garden variety strawberry with its unmistakably rich, sweet, fresh from the fields berry taste and a hint of spice finish. The Effects: Perfect for daytime use, this strain will induce a euphoric and uplifting cerebral buzz that may have you coughing up some deep creative thoughts. • Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency • Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology • Ready to use – No charging required • Simple buttonless operation • Durable glass cartridge construction • Wickless ceramic heating element Do Yourself a Flavor!
About this strain
Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.