Sativa-dominant Hybrid cultivated from California Orange and Skunk strains. A refreshing citrus aroma accompanies an intense taste of tangerine, providing an energetic and euphoric high. Medicinally, Tangie is excellent for morning and daytime treatment of migraines, stress, depression, low-appetite, and pain relief, according to patients. Flav premium flower is cultivated by master growers in state-of-the-art cannabis gardens and nurtured to its maximum genetic potential.
Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.