Captain's Cake Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$8.00
Sativa-dominant Hybrid cultivated from California Orange and Skunk strains. Flavor Profile: This refreshing and uplifting burst of orange citrus and tangy sweetness is like a puff of ambrosia. The Effects: Suitable for day or night, Tangie provides a stimulating and long-lasting head high accompanied by calm body buzz. • Distillate dipped and kief-coated • Top shelf flower – all bud, no trim
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.