nil2thabrain on May 17th, 2019

They aight-I got the sour green apple and-10 mg which is 1 strip is the recommended does for edible beginners.. The chronic pain patient I am? I attempted 2strips and felt a very different level of thc feeling.. 10 strips in a bag equaling to 100mg.. I honestly believe I need atleast 6-7 strips to fade my pain to tolerable... * only complaint? They should come more concentrated and more like 50 mg’s A strip.. THEN I would voluntarily pay civil price for these.. I’m sure I need to eat the whole pack at once to feel that body high that people speak of- because 1-2 and even taking 3 won’t do it.. and I quit smoking Durban Poison to Agent Orange to Platinim GS Cookies long ago- so my tolerance should be waaay low..further on- I know that a 1 gram of Co2 king pen would get me there faster considering I smiled the full gram in 30-45 minutes.. so In hence? These are good-but very weak