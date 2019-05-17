 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Apple Belts

by Flav

Bursting with sour apple flavor, you’ll want a bushel of these fun sugarcoated belts infused with premium cannabis. 10mg THC per belt (100mg total) for easy, controllable dosing.

nil2thabrain

They aight-I got the sour green apple and-10 mg which is 1 strip is the recommended does for edible beginners.. The chronic pain patient I am? I attempted 2strips and felt a very different level of thc feeling.. 10 strips in a bag equaling to 100mg.. I honestly believe I need atleast 6-7 strips to fade my pain to tolerable... * only complaint? They should come more concentrated and more like 50 mg’s A strip.. THEN I would voluntarily pay civil price for these.. I’m sure I need to eat the whole pack at once to feel that body high that people speak of- because 1-2 and even taking 3 won’t do it.. and I quit smoking Durban Poison to Agent Orange to Platinim GS Cookies long ago- so my tolerance should be waaay low..further on- I know that a 1 gram of Co2 king pen would get me there faster considering I smiled the full gram in 30-45 minutes.. so In hence? These are good-but very weak

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.