Sari_Zeidler87
on April 15th, 2019
Quality product with amazing taste. Recommend!
Sweet and delicious sugarcoated edibles infused with premium cannabis, these tropical belts are bursting with mango flavor. 10mg THC per belt (100mg total) for easy, controllable dosing.
on November 27th, 2018
Great flavor no kick. I've had 10 mg gummies before and this ain't it.