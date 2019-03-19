Ksmith2580
on March 19th, 2019
Why is my only option to write a review
Delicious and fun sugarcoated edibles infused with premium cannabis, Watermelon Rings are a sweet and refreshing treat! 10mg THC per ring (100mg total) for easy, controllable dosing.
on March 19th, 2019
on March 2nd, 2019
Good taste, good potency, but the packaging is extremely difficult to open. I finally had to cut off the resealable zipper in order to get to the gummies!