  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Watermelon Rings 100mg 10-pack

Watermelon Rings 100mg 10-pack

by Flav

About this product

Delicious and fun sugarcoated edibles infused with premium cannabis, Watermelon Rings are a sweet and refreshing treat! 10mg THC per ring (100mg total) for easy, controllable dosing.

2 customer reviews

firefrances

Good taste, good potency, but the packaging is extremely difficult to open. I finally had to cut off the resealable zipper in order to get to the gummies!

About this brand

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.