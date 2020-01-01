Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
This CBD rich disposable is filled with a natural balance of cannabis derived CBD and THC. With a CBD forward ratio (25:1) and added natural terpenes, this vape pen is designed to provide the full benefits of cannabidiol throughout the day with very mild psychoactive properties and no heavy drowsiness. Perfect for people searching for a well rounded all-day solution for medicating on the go.
