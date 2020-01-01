Captain's Cake Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$8.00
Pickup 18.7 miles away
Sativa-dominant Hybrid crossbred from Pineapple Express and Trainwreck strains. Flavor Profile: All aboard for a taste of the tropics with this enjoyable blend of sweet fruit and tangy citrus flavors. The Effects: Sativa effects make this strain a great daytime option with an intense yet relaxing cerebral buzz that may have you saying, ‘I think I can, I think I can…’ to your next creative endeavor. • Distillate dipped and kief-coated • Top shelf flower – all bud, no trim
