  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Tropical Trainwreck POD

Tropical Trainwreck POD

by Flav

Sativa-dominant Hybrid crossbred from Pineapple Express and Trainwreck strains. Up to 90% THC. Flavor Profile: All aboard for a taste of the tropics with this enjoyable blend of sweet fruit and tangy citrus flavors. The Effects: Sativa effects make this strain a great daytime option with an intense yet relaxing cerebral buzz that may have you saying, ‘I think I can, I think I can…’ to your next creative endeavor. • Innovative and elegant design • Featuring Private Reserve Black Label oil • Ready to use – No charging required • Wickless ceramic heating element • Vibration alert • Convenient magnetic refills

About this brand

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.