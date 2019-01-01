Tropical Trainwreck POD Refill
Sativa-dominant Hybrid crossbred from Pineapple Express and Trainwreck strains. Up to 90% THC. Flavor Profile: All aboard for a taste of the tropics with this enjoyable blend of sweet fruit and tangy citrus flavors. The Effects: Sativa effects make this strain a great daytime option with an intense yet relaxing cerebral buzz that may have you saying, ‘I think I can, I think I can…’ to your next creative endeavor. • Magnetic cartridge refill for Flav Pod • Innovative and elegant design • Featuring Private Reserve Black Label oil • Compact and discreet • Glycol and solvent free
