True OG All-in-One Disposable
by Flav
About this product
Indica-dominant bred with genetics from OG Kush. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: Distinctive OG flavors of earthiness, pine, and tart lemon citrus. The Effects: Work is done, sun is down, and it’s time to unwind with the relaxing traits of True OG. Experience a focused head buzz and mellow body high as your stress quickly dissipates. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Ready to use – No charging required • Simple buttonless operation • Glycol and solvent free • Disposable and recyclable Do Yourself a Flavor!
About this strain
True OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
True OG is a popular indica strain that was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” Bred with genetics from the very popular OG Kush, True OG is potent enough for mellow, lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. Flowers have a pungent, crisp citrus and evergreen scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010.