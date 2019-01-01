Vanilla Kush All-in-One Disposable
by Flav
About this product
Indica-dominant crossbred from Kashmir Hash Plant and Kush. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: Experience smooth, flavorful vanilla beans, sweet floral undertones, and a touch of spiciness. It’s like sipping a tall vanilla latte without the foam mustache. The Effects: Nothing vanilla about the strong mental and physical relaxation that accompanies this strain. Great for nighttime use. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Ready to use – No charging required • Simple buttonless operation • Glycol and solvent free • Disposable and recyclable Do Yourself a Flavor!
About this strain
Vanilla Kush
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
This indica strain comes from Barney’s Farm in Amsterdam and clinched 2nd place overall at the 2009 High Times Cannabis Cup for the coffee shop and seed company. Bred from Afghan and Kashmir strains, this Kush beauty is a gift to the senses with her notes of vanilla, lavender, and a hint of citrus. Plants flower in 8 weeks and produce large, soft flowers that are light green with hints of orange.