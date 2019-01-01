White Widow All-in-One Disposable
by Flav
About this product
Sativa-dominant Hybrid cultivated from Landrace Brazilian sativa and Indian indica strains. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: A favorite of Amsterdam coffee shops, White Widow provides a unique flavor complexity with earthy woodiness, citrus, floral, and notes of vanilla all without the trip to Holland. The Effects: With its relaxing, but not overpowering body buzz, this strain is a nice daytime go-to. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Ready to use – No charging required • Simple buttonless operation • Glycol and solvent free • Disposable and recyclable Do Yourself a Flavor!
About this strain
White Widow
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.