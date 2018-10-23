 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Fire Angel Pre-Roll 1g

Fire Angel Pre-Roll 1g

by Fleur Cannabis

About this product

Fleur Cannabis offers this Fire Angel strain to soothe patients seeking lasting relief without unwanted psychoactivity. Fire Angel is a CBD-dominant Hybrid with a fiery blend of citrus and pine-peppered terpenes. This lovely lady is ideal for relieving pain and inflammation and fills the body with a soothing sense of ease that allows the mind to remain clear and focused.

1 customer review

Euniceg

Best product I’ve ever used. I’ve experimented with several of the cbd strains. Yet this is the only one that helps with pain not to mention it’s been the best to help. It Weins you off the opioids. I also learned that it’s the only flower 🌸 that doesn’t show up on Monthly drug screens. I can’t say enough about this Product. And for those who can’t handle Thc this Product is For You.!!!Except it’s becoming hard to find. Since there’s more profit 💴 in Recreational than Medicinal products. Such as cbd.

About this brand

Fleur Cannabis practices a sustainable, organic cannabis cultivation by applying the ethics and principles of permaculture to its No-Till Living Soil systems and operating procedures. In doing so, this cannabis cultivation method produces a consistent, safe and high quality product for your enjoyment! Our innovative growing style models natural ecosystems and utilizes the ethics and principles of permaculture to maximize the benefits of our Organic No-Till living soil. With the soil food web as our cornerstone, our growing style is truly organic and takes into consideration not only the health of the consumer but that of the environment as well. This method of cultivation focuses on quality organic inputs, never using any synthetic fertilizers or chemical pesticides. What this translates into; is the safest, highest quality cannabis brand that you can trust. We are Clean Green Certified.