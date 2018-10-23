Euniceg
on October 23rd, 2018
Best product I’ve ever used. I’ve experimented with several of the cbd strains. Yet this is the only one that helps with pain not to mention it’s been the best to help. It Weins you off the opioids. I also learned that it’s the only flower 🌸 that doesn’t show up on Monthly drug screens. I can’t say enough about this Product. And for those who can’t handle Thc this Product is For You.!!!Except it’s becoming hard to find. Since there’s more profit 💴 in Recreational than Medicinal products. Such as cbd.