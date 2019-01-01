About this product
Face on Fire is a Hybrid of White Fire 43 and Face Off OG. With a more rounded bud shape than traditional OG, Face on Fire's piney and citrus flavors produce a thick pungent smoke that will leave you content and sedated. Terpenes: High on Caryophylle, Myrcene & Limonene with hints of Humulene.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Face on Fire
Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Face on Fire is a hybrid of White Fire 43 and Face Off OG Bx1. With a more rounded bud shape than a traditional OG, Face on Fire’s piney and citrus flavors produce a thick pungent smoke that will leave you content and sedated.