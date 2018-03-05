Geo40
on March 5th, 2018
This is a nice tasting flower that really helps me focus and relax at night when playing Friday the 13th: The Game on the PS4. It soothes my anxiety while keeping my head clear and also does wonders for my lower back pain! I smoke it out of a bong, so taste is not really something I can comment on here, but compared to other strains it is smooth and has a pleasant aftertaste with a hint of sweetness. I was told this would be comparable to Fruity Pebbles or Skunk and in some ways it is, but I have not been able to find that to be true taste-wise. I miss the good old days smoking Fruity Pebbles back on Long Island in the 90s! Maybe they got some of that OG strain in Aspen??? I sure could use a 420vacay right about now! #420sweepstakes
from Fleur Cannabison May 2nd, 2018
Good morning and thank you for your kind comment. We appreciate you giving this strain a shot. At Fleur Cannabis, we make every effort to focus on four major strains while our sister company GLP has a wide array of options as well. With this focus, we want to provide a relationship with the flower. LOVE