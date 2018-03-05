 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Tangie

Tangie

by Fleur Cannabis

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Fleur Cannabis Cannabis Flower Tangie
Fleur Cannabis Cannabis Flower Tangie
Fleur Cannabis Cannabis Flower Tangie

About this product

Tangie is a sweet and sour bud that hails from Fleur Cannabis' master cultivators. Citrus bliss, Tangie delights smokers with its sweet and refreshing flavors while its skunky terpene profile makes it truly unique among cultivars. Tangie's Sativa-dominant properties energize fatigued minds, boost bad moods, and offer mild pain relief thanks to its Hybrid lineage. Terpenes: High on Myrcene, A-Pinene with hints of Limonene and Linalool.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Geo40

This is a nice tasting flower that really helps me focus and relax at night when playing Friday the 13th: The Game on the PS4. It soothes my anxiety while keeping my head clear and also does wonders for my lower back pain! I smoke it out of a bong, so taste is not really something I can comment on here, but compared to other strains it is smooth and has a pleasant aftertaste with a hint of sweetness. I was told this would be comparable to Fruity Pebbles or Skunk and in some ways it is, but I have not been able to find that to be true taste-wise. I miss the good old days smoking Fruity Pebbles back on Long Island in the 90s! Maybe they got some of that OG strain in Aspen??? I sure could use a 420vacay right about now! #420sweepstakes

from Fleur Cannabison May 2nd, 2018

Good morning and thank you for your kind comment. We appreciate you giving this strain a shot. At Fleur Cannabis, we make every effort to focus on four major strains while our sister company GLP has a wide array of options as well. With this focus, we want to provide a relationship with the flower. LOVE

About this strain

Tangie

Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

About this brand

Fleur Cannabis Logo
Fleur Cannabis practices a sustainable, organic cannabis cultivation by applying the ethics and principles of permaculture to its No-Till Living Soil systems and operating procedures. In doing so, this cannabis cultivation method produces a consistent, safe and high quality product for your enjoyment! Our innovative growing style models natural ecosystems and utilizes the ethics and principles of permaculture to maximize the benefits of our Organic No-Till living soil. With the soil food web as our cornerstone, our growing style is truly organic and takes into consideration not only the health of the consumer but that of the environment as well. This method of cultivation focuses on quality organic inputs, never using any synthetic fertilizers or chemical pesticides. What this translates into; is the safest, highest quality cannabis brand that you can trust. We are Clean Green Certified.