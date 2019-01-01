About this product
Tangie is a sweet and sour bud that hails from Fleur Cannabis' master cultivators. Citrus bliss, Tangie delights smokers with its sweet and refreshing flavors while its skunky terpene profile makes it truly unique among cultivars. Tangie's Sativa-dominant properties energize fatigued minds, boost bad moods, and offer mild pain relief thanks to its Hybrid lineage.
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.