Alien Stardawg x Monster Cookies this well-balanced hybrid has a minty kush aroma and flavor that lingers on your taste buds. High levels of THC give this strain a powerful long lasting effect. Terpenes: High on Limonene, Myrcene & Linalool with hints of Nerolidol & Humulene.
The Travel Joint from Green Life Productions in Nevada is a sativa-dominant strain derived from Alien Star Dawg (Alien Kush x Stardawg) and Monster Cookies genetics. Bred for the best characteristics this plant could express from Greenpoint Seeds' original genetics, the Travel Joint strain radiates with an aroma of sharp lime, fresh mint, and earthy kush. Her effects peak slowly, beginning with stimulating mind and body sensations that come to a crescendo over time.