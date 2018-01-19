Lemon OG Kush Kief 1g
by Nature's Heritage
1 gram
$30.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
1.0 gram (1000mg) of distillate - Pesticide free- discreet and effective - 80-90% THC
on January 19th, 2018
Smooth and terpy. Terpnado fuego
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.