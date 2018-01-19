 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. FLI Concentrates: Blue Dream 1000mg

FLI Concentrates: Blue Dream 1000mg

by FLI

Skip to Reviews
5.01
FLI Concentrates Solventless FLI Concentrates: Blue Dream 1000mg
FLI Concentrates Solventless FLI Concentrates: Blue Dream 1000mg

Similar items

Show all

About this product

1.0 gram (1000mg) of distillate - Pesticide free- discreet and effective - 80-90% THC

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

FLI Logo
FLÏ products combine decades of extraction innovation with cutting edge distillation technologies to deliver the highest potency products available in the industry. By utilizing innovative cannabis science and cold ethanol extraction processes FLÏ™ produces Edibles, Vape Pens, Syringes, and Extracts.