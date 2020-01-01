 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. FLI Concentrates: Headband 1000mg

FLI Concentrates: Headband 1000mg

by FLI

Write a review
FLI Concentrates Solventless FLI Concentrates: Headband 1000mg
FLI Concentrates Solventless FLI Concentrates: Headband 1000mg

Similar items

Show all

About this product

1.0 gram (1000mg) of distillate - Pesticide free- discreet and effective - 80-90% THC

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Headband

Headband
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid

About this brand

FLI Logo
FLÏ products combine decades of extraction innovation with cutting edge distillation technologies to deliver the highest potency products available in the industry. By utilizing innovative cannabis science and cold ethanol extraction processes FLÏ™ produces Edibles, Vape Pens, Syringes, and Extracts.