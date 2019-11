SexSeaBeeotch on February 22nd, 2018

Hands down the best chocolate I've ever had IN MY LIFE. Unbelievable high feeling. Seriously, of you're looking for an amazing chocolate bar that doesn't taste like weed, this is the one. Be careful though! These chocolate bars are crafted by a chocolatier and you'll forget that they are infused! My hats off to this FLÏ chocolate bar! Well done!!!!!!