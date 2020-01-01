 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Amherst Sour Diesel Pre-Rolls 1.2g 2-pack
Hybrid

Amherst Sour Diesel Pre-Rolls 1.2g 2-pack

by Flight 9 Cannabis Co.

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Amherst Sour Diesel

Amherst Sour Diesel

Coming from the Humboldt Seed Organization, Amherst Sour Diesel crosses Chemdog with Amherst Super Skunk. Aside from its gassy aromas, this strain also puts off wonderful hints of tropical fruit and wood. True to its diesel roots, the powerful high is euphoric and long-lasting.

About this brand

Flight 9 Cannabis Co. Logo