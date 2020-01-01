About this product

Treat yourself with one of our cocoa blunts! Best burning and tasting blunt on the market. Why roll one when we have done it for you! Get your head in the clouds, today! Durban Poison is one of the most desired cannabis strains in the world. Often called the "espresso" of pure Sativas, this strain delivers an uplifting, highly stimulating, clear-headed high which is perfect for being productive, creative or even hiking outdoors. Users will enjoy the sweet anise aroma and the creamy citrus taste which will usually keep them smiling for hours.