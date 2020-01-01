 Loading…
Indica

Shark Shock Pre-Roll 2g 4-pack

by Flight 9 Cannabis Co.

About this product

About this strain

Shark Shock

Shark Shock
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Shark Shock's origin is White Widow crossed with Skunk #1.  Has a fruity taste and carries intense stoney effects.  The plant will grow into a densely compacted white skunk with extreme aromas.  

