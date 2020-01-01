 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. White Nightmare Infused Pre-Roll 1g

White Nightmare Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Flight 9 Cannabis Co.

Write a review
Flight 9 Cannabis Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls White Nightmare Infused Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

White Nightmare

White Nightmare

Blue Dream’s soaring sativa effects and fruity flavors collide with White Moonshine’s resinous coat of milky trichomes to produce White Nightmare. The sativa-dominant hybrid brings a forceful, sweet aroma of berries and Haze. The flavor stays true to its Blue Dream genetics but with an earthy, hash-like aftertaste. White Nightmare generates a stimulating stream of euphoria and bliss that elevates the mood and brings with it a comfortable, relaxing body high.

About this brand

Flight 9 Cannabis Co. Logo