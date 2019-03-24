 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Dark Cherry F Strength 150

by Flintts Mouth Watering Mints

$7.00MSRP

About this product

Flintts make your mouth water and sparkle. Place tablet on tongue to engage mouthwatering. At F-strength 150, expect gentle cooling and mild sparkling sensation . Dark Cherry flavor is subtle with complex earthiness that brings forth thoughts of crimson leaves being rustled by an autumn breeze.

When Cannabis makes your mouth dry, Flintts Mouthwatering Mints make your mouth water and sparkle. They contain Spilanthes, which is a flower from the jungle that makes your mouth water and causes an intriguing electrical sensation that we call the Sparkle. They're sugar-free, vegan, and non-GMO. All of our packaging is free of plastics.