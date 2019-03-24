 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pink Lemonade F-Strength 250

by Flintts Mouth Watering Mints

Flintts make your mouth water and sparkle. Place tablet on tongue to engage mouthwatering. At F-strength 250, expect strong cooling and powerful sparkling sensation . Pink Lemonade flavor is joyful with citrus sourness that brings forth thoughts of pink flamingos under a full sun crawling through the cloudless sky of high summer.

When Cannabis makes your mouth dry, Flintts Mouthwatering Mints make your mouth water and sparkle. They contain Spilanthes, which is a flower from the jungle that makes your mouth water and causes an intriguing electrical sensation that we call the Sparkle. They're sugar-free, vegan, and non-GMO. All of our packaging is free of plastics.