Flintts make your mouth water and sparkle. Place tablet on tongue to engage mouthwatering. At F-strength 250, expect strong cooling and powerful sparkling sensation . Pink Lemonade flavor is joyful with citrus sourness that brings forth thoughts of pink flamingos under a full sun crawling through the cloudless sky of high summer.
When Cannabis makes your mouth dry, Flintts Mouthwatering Mints make your mouth water and sparkle. They contain Spilanthes, which is a flower from the jungle that makes your mouth water and causes an intriguing electrical sensation that we call the Sparkle. They're sugar-free, vegan, and non-GMO. All of our packaging is free of plastics.