The market price of flower is determined by three key factors: the density of the bud, trichome count, and intensity of the aroma & flavor. Each harvest is different, and these factors will vary from plant to plant. We recently began harvesting flower from our indoor grow facility, where the controlled environment may positively impact the quality of harvests. Flower with a higher price point will be denser, with a higher trichome count and more intense in aroma & flavor. Flower allows you to experience the benefits of full-spectrum cannabis in a more traditional form. Our flower is carefully crafted and monitored from seed to sale, so we can ensure that only the highest quality products reach the shelves. Black Jack, an Indica-dominant hybrid, has a flavorful fruity taste, and is very popular among medical marijuana patients because of its long-lasting effects. If you’re looking to help with stress, anxiety or overall relaxation this is a great option. Hover is our line of hybrid products and strains. Most people will experience a balance of mental and physical effects, with specific results varying by strain and product. THC and CBD potency may vary.