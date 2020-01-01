GrimmDog Pre-Roll 1g
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$12.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Galactic Glue cannabis strain is a cross between Gorilla Glue and Gobstopper cannabis strains and is memorable for its sweet and earthy flavors. This strain will provide you with a great cerebral boost that infuses you with a sense of euphoria and relaxation and is said to be good for treating conditions such as Crohn’s disease, MS, Chronic pain and depression.
Be the first to review this product.