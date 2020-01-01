 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Galactic Glue Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack

Galactic Glue Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack

by Float by Surterra Wellness

Write a review
Float by Surterra Wellness Cannabis Pre-rolls Galactic Glue Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Galactic Glue cannabis strain is a cross between Gorilla Glue and Gobstopper cannabis strains and is memorable for its sweet and earthy flavors. This strain will provide you with a great cerebral boost that infuses you with a sense of euphoria and relaxation and is said to be good for treating conditions such as Crohn’s disease, MS, Chronic pain and depression.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Float by Surterra Wellness Logo
Our Mission: Well-Being for All. Feeling truly well is a gift—and everyone should be able to achieve it. We’re here to empower you and your family to unlock all the benefits of cannabis with the safest, highest quality products and a welcoming experience that’s designed to help you feel your best.