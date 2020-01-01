 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Monster Cookie Soft Wax 1g
Indica

Monster Cookie Soft Wax 1g

by Float by Surterra Wellness

About this strain

Monster Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Monster Cookies is a indica strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies and Granddaddy Purple. Monster Cookies delivers a jarring dose of euphoria and relaxation. Its aroma is dominated by earthy notes, enriched by a grape and berry scent passed on by Granddaddy Purple. Hues of purple and green weave together under a silver blanket of crystal trichomes, colors that continue to darken with maturation. Calming sedation wells up over time, making this strain ideal for late night use. 

About this brand

Our Mission: Well-Being for All. Feeling truly well is a gift—and everyone should be able to achieve it. We’re here to empower you and your family to unlock all the benefits of cannabis with the safest, highest quality products and a welcoming experience that’s designed to help you feel your best.