GSC #1 (f.k.a. Girls Scout Cookies)
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Tillamook Strawberry Shake by Float by Surterra Wellness
Tillamook Strawberry is a mash-up between Alphakronik Genes and Dark Horse Genetics for AKG’s Collaboration Series. Described by the breeder as the “diesel lover’s dream,” Tillamook Strawberry smells like a gas station in a strawberry field. The strain’s foliage is deep green with tight buds and the effects are bright yet soothing, promoting focus and relaxation. Utilize Tillamook Strawberry to improve your mood and counter depression and anxiety.